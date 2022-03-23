Who knew cleaning and reading went well together?

Aetna Better Health of Illinois, a CVS Health company, is partnering with LaundryCares and Too Small to Fail to give back to underserved communities across the state, including East Moline.

Together, they will address the unmet needs of laundry customers by providing essential services aimed at making healthy lifestyle choices more accessible, according to a Wednesday release.

The Laundry & Literacy Days events — including at East Moline’s Ridgewood Laundromat — will give residents access to free laundry services and learning resources for early childhood development, free screenings, and health and wellness education at designated community locations.

Each location has been chosen to reach Medicaid members and those who live in areas with inadequate access to care in Chicago and throughout Illinois, according to the release.

Each family-oriented event will take place at the following locations:

Thursday, March 24 , 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Ridgewood Laundromat, 627 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline.

NOTE: Free laundry is at a first come, first served basis. Limit of two laundry cycles per participating family. After 6 p.m., free laundry is not guaranteed.