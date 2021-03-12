Programs target restoration, community connections, to curb teen crime

Diversion programs through schools and non-profit groups don’t always keep kids from committing crimes. When young people do end up in detention, facility and program managers still provide them with opportunities and coaching so, when they’re released, they can make solid choices to stay away from crime.

“It’s our job to hold juveniles safely and securely who have committed an offense that is considered detainable while they go through the court process,” said Jeremy Kaiser, director of the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center. “It’s our number one job to keep them safe and secured while being held accountable for their crimes.”

The past few months, teen crime – particularly involving stolen cars and guns – has increased. But the numbe rof young peoole in the detention facility actually has gone down.

“We’ve had 59 percent reduction in detainment,” Kaiser said. “The highest we had in detainment was 21 youth per day in calendar year 18, 15 youth per day in 19 and nine youth per day in calendar year 20.”

As soon as a young person is incarcerated, individualized programming begins.

“You’ve got the youth and generally a support person. You have the victim and some cases we will have the police officer come as well to provide the police perspective from what had occurred,” Kaiser said.

Some programs include both the offender and the victim. Kaiser says the restorative justice program is one that has had the biggest impact. And it deals with auto theft accountability.

“So that’s when we sit down with the victim and the offender in a circle, and we talk through the issues and the harm that was brought to the victim and then a plan is made to repair the harm,” Kaiser said. “In those tight circles the youth has an opportunity to look the victim in the eye to feel what we call real accountability. That allows the youth to have the charges dismissed if they complete the program.”

Rusty Boruff, founder and executive director of the faith-based One Eighty program, says guiding kids the right way is imperative to prevent teen crime from growing even more.

“Five years ago, when we started preventive initiatives working with our kids, I told the school board if we don’t do something now, we will turn into what some will compare to South Chicago,” Boruff said.

In the spring, One Eighty runs a baseball program to keep kids occupied.

“It’s about the relationships that they’ve built during that time,” Boruff said. “It’s about providing an avenue or a future for them so when they’re 14 or 15 years old, they have a reason not to get in trouble.”