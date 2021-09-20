Progressive Action for the Common Good asks residents to attend waste-management meeting

Progressive Action for the Common Good (PACG) will respond to closure of recycling drop-off centers at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency (RICWMA) Board meeting.

The meeting will be at the Rock Island County Office Building, 1504 3rd Ave., Room 302, Rock Island, a news release from PACG says.

The RICWMA Board has announced it will close recycling drop-off centers on Sept. 30.

Many Rock Island County residents have no curbside recycling option, and discontinuing this program will create a massive increase in waste sent to our county landfill, the release says. “A great deal of the material will include plastics, which do not degrade for hundreds of years. This is not an equitable arrangement for the county’s citizens, and we would like (the agency) to explore alternative solutions,” the release says

“If you share these concerns, please join PACG in asking the RICWMA Board to reconsider this plan.”