Progressive Action for the Common Good (PACG) has a new film that spotlights their members’ civil rights work with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“I Am the Future: Standing on the Shoulders of the Past” will be shown on Thursday, January 11 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. Second Street in Davenport. Admission to the film is free.

The film interviews local civil rights activists who either met Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. or participated in the 1963 Civil Rights March, where Dr. King delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. It highlights work done by current members of the PACG Civil Rights Forum and introduces a young, local potential civil rights leader.

Glenda Guster, PACG’s current president, narrates the twenty minute film that shows how ordinary, courageous people laid the groundwork for current and future generations to work for racial equality and justice. There will be a panel discussion after the film featuring one of the original Freedom Riders and Mississippi Civil Rights Movement veteran MacArthur Cotton, along with local civil rights leaders.

There will be a social hour from 5-6 p.m. with a cash bar for wine and beer and hor d’oeuvres. “I Am the Future…” will start promptly at 6 p.m., followed by the panel discussion and questions.

For more information on the film, click here.