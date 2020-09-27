Progressive Action Toward the Common Good donates more than $15,000 to celebrate its 15th year

To celebrate 15 years of working to educate and empower Quad-City residents to act and create change, a local civil activist group is helping Quad-City organizations support pandemic response and recovery.

To celebrate its anniversary, Progressive Action for the Common Good (PACG) will give away $15,000 to those most affected by COVID-19 in the community.

On Saturday, the group donated $5,000 – a portion of its anniversary fundraising “Y15K” gifts – to Cobblestone Place, 1212 W. 3rd St., Davenport.

Cobblestone Place is an affordable apartment community containing 28 rental units. The property participates in the Low Income Housing Tax Credit and HOME program that focuses on affordable rents to low- and very low-income families. The property also participates in the Veterans Transitional Program that specializes in housing for veterans who are homeless.

“We organized out of the belief that bringing progressives together on the issues that matter to them is important for democracy to succeed,” PACG founding Member Alta Price said in a news release. “In celebration of our 15th anniversary, we want to give back to our community and, in particular, to those who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.”

Other organizations receiving funds from the PACG Y15K initiative are Quad Cities Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees (QC AIR), Heart of Hope and Catalyst Kitchen.