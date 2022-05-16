Volunteers planted 14 trees in the playground and shelter area of Lake Storey Park on May 14 as part of Galesburg’s Project 350. Workers from the Lions Club, Sunrise Rotary, the Galesburg Tree Commission and the community completed the plantings in two hours. The Galesburg Heritage Days group asked the City Park Department to replace a large number of ash trees that had been lost in their event space and a variety of species was selected from area nurseries. Bur oaks, swamp white oak, American dream oak, pin oak, tulip, London plane tree, patriot elm, lacebark elm, bald cypress and American hornbeam were chosen for their longevity and large, shade-providing canopies.

With 50 trees installed this spring, Project 350’s five-year plan to plant 350 trees on Galesburg’s terraces and city parks is on target. Anyone interested in joining Project 350 or other civic-minded activities can contact Tom Simkins, Special Projects Coordinator, at 309-299-6959.