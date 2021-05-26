Project NOW hosting COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinic

Project NOW is hosting a free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at its headquarters at 418 19th Street in downtown Rock Island.

There will be 50 Moderna vaccines available on a first come, first served basis at the clinic.

“COVID-19 is a community-wide challenge, and it requires community partners to come together to meet the struggle,” said Project NOW’s Executive Director, Dwight Ford. “And this is one example of what he can do together that we could not do separately for the health of our community.”

The clinic is open to Project NOW employees, their families, and the public.

A clinic will be held on Thursday, June 24 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to administer the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The vaccination clinic is a partnership of Project NOW, UnityPoint Health-Trinity, African American Leadership Society, AFL-CIO volunteers, United Way, and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center.