Project NOW hosted a drive-through food pantry in Rock Island.

Cars drove through the food pantry located on the corner of 5th and 19th streets, and volunteers from Amazon helped hand out food to the community. Food was available for as long as supplies lasted, starting at 9:00 a.m.

Project NOW said the goal of the drive-through food pantry is to help tackle food insecurity. The organization planned to serve around 600 community members.