Project NOW will soon be taking applications for their utility assistance program, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Project NOW serves people in Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties.

The group serves as the administrator of the Energy Assistance Program in Henry, Mercer, and Rock Island Counties. Funds are available to help income-eligible households pay their natural gas, propane and/or electric bills and provides furnace assistance for residents with inoperable heating systems.

Seniors, disabled residents and families with children under the age of six years can apply for funding starting on Monday, October 2. Residents who are disconnected from their utilities, have a disconnection notice or have less than 25% in their propane tank can start applying for assistance on Wednesday, November 1. All other income eligible households can start applying on December 1.

The deadline to apply has also changed. Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through August 15, 2024. Households that receive a one-time benefit can reapply during this period for a Reconnection Assistance or Furnace Assistance benefit(s).

Households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to receive these funds from LIHEAP. The 30-day income guidelines for LIHEAP are based on federal poverty guidelines, state median income and the number of persons living in the household. The income guidelines are:

1 person-$2,430

2 people-$3,287

3 people -$4,143

4 people-$5,000

Click here or here to find income limits for larger households.

LIHEAP offers one-time benefits to income eligible homeowners and renters to help with energy bills and for reconnection of energy service. Propane customers who are part of the priority group should apply when the program opens in October. Prices for propane usually increase over the winter months so by applying early, propane customers will see their LIHEAP benefit go further.

Applications will be taken at these locations or over the phone:

404 E. Third Street, Kewanee

605 ½ Third Avenue, Aledo

2221 11 th Street, Rock Island

Street, Rock Island 418 19th Street, Rock Island

Applicants must submit all required documentation when they apply, including:

Proof of Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for all household members. Individuals without an SSN or ITIN can still apply, and Project NOW will advise them accordingly.

A copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days.

A copy of the rental agreement (if renting), showing that utilities are included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact.

Other documents may be needed based on your household situation. Email questions@projectnow.org for outreach locations and schedules, information on what documents are needed to apply and other ways to submit applications. For more information on the LIHEAP program, click here.