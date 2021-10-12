Project Now provides assistance to Illinois tenants at risk of eviction

About a week after the expiration of Illinois’s Eviction Moratorium, Project NOW hosted a meeting in partnership with groups like the Rock Island Country Bar Association and The Salvation Army to discuss their Eviction Diversion Program (EDP).

The program provides tenants and landlords with ways to resolve eviction cases without taking those cases to court. This saves both parties from court and legal fees as well as from the stresses of a trial.

Project NOW’s Dwight Ford emphasizes the housing struggle present in Rock Island County — and how their program works to help.

“We’re already 6,500 affordable housing units short in the region we don’t want to add to that,” Ford said.

At the meeting, numerous speakers addressed attendees, reassuring Illinois residents help is available. Speakers included Ford, Rock Island Ald. Dave Geenen and other representatives from the 14th Judicial Circuit Court of Rock Island.

Attorneys and representatives from The Salvation Army joined to provide insight into further options for residents facing financial hardship.

“You are not alone in this, whether you are the property owner or the tenant,” Ford said.