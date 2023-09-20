Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen announced a plan to cut costs for working families.

His plan includes strategies to lower energy prices by reforming the electric grid. Sorensen said that would reduce power outages and lower energy costs.

Project NOW announced the start of its energy assistance program LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program). The program helps income-eligible families pay their electric bills.

Project NOW had more applicants last year and is determining how much help will be needed this year. Households must be at 150% or lower of the federal poverty line to get the benefit. The program will start taking applications October 2.

For more information, click here.