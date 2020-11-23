Project Outrun Iowa collecting shoes to benefit children battling cancer

Project Outrun Iowa is having a shoe donation drive through January 23 to raise funds to benefit children in the Quad City region battling pediatric cancer.

The money raised will be used to design custom Nike shoes for the children to help them outrun cancer.

“This shoe drive will help spread awareness in the Quad City community about Project Outrun and assist in raising the funds necessary to impact the lives of children in the community,” said Anthony Long Director of Project Outrun Iowa. “The best part is our community has the ability to make a difference without spending a dime. They simply clean out their closets.”

Project Outrun Iowa, based in the Quad Cities and the first official chapter of the non-profit Project Outrun, was started eight months ago and has already designed shoes for 35 kids.

The organization also partnered with Dance Marathon at the University of Iowa to customize shoes for 24 children who have survived or are battling cancer. More families receiving treatment at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City have requested custom shoes.

The organization will earn money based on the weight of shoes donated, which are purchased by Fund2Orgs and sent to developing countries. Fleet Feet, the title sponsor, will match a portion of the donations.

People are encouraged to donate as many pairs as possible of gently worn, used, or new shoes at the following locations during normal business hours:

Fleet Feet at 4257 Elmore Avenue in Davenport

Bettendorf Family Museum at 2900 Learning Campus Drive in Bettendorf

Palmer Hills Golf Course at 2999 Middle Road in Bettendorf

TBK Sports Complex at 4850 Competition Drive in Bettendorf

Project Outrun was started in Akron, Ohio, by Andy Sheppard in 2016 when he ran a 5K to benefit Kylie Rose, who was battling pediatric cancer. Andy thought, “If Kylie is going to outrun cancer she needs the right shoes,” which inspired a custom designed pair for her.

Over 950 pairs have since been designed for kids across the country.

For more information about the shoe drive, you can contact Anthony Long, Director of Project Outrun Iowa, at (563) 579-4032 or by email.

To learn more about Project Outrun, visit this website.