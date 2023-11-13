The holidays can be difficult for anyone who has lost a loved one, no matter how long it’s been. Trinity Health Foundation is offering a meaningful way to remember lost loved ones while supporting UnityPoint Hospice patients and their families.

Project Peace, in its third year through the Trinity Health Foundation, helps UnityPoint Hospice provide compassionate care for those in the last stages of life. Donations help provide comfort items like blankets, educational materials, guidance, therapies not covered by insurance and bereavement support for both families and caregivers. Donations are accepted through November 28.

Project Peace donors can have their loved one’s name added to a custom fused butterfly glass ornament that’s hand-crafted by a local artist. The ornaments will be on display at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Quad Cities campuses and then will be delivered to donors.

“By donating to Project Peace, you are supporting hospice patients and their families at a time when they need it most,” said Mary Macumber Schmidt, president of Trinity Health Foundation. “Project Peace helps to ensure that no patient at UnityPoint Hospice is ever refused care due to financial limitations.”

“Our team treats patients and their families with compassion and dignity during end-of-life care,” said Amanda Koehler, RN, BSN, MBA, hospice administrator at UnityPoint at Home. “Transitioning a loved one to hospice care is emotionally challenging. Project Peace contributions help families focus their attention on supporting their loved one, rather than worry about the ability to afford necessary services.”

For more information on supporting Project Peace, call (563) 742-7610 or click here.