The holidays can be hard for those who have lost a loved one, no matter when the loss happened. Trinity Health Foundation offers a meaningful way to remember loved ones lost while supporting UnityPoint Hospice patients and their families by participating in Project Peace.

Now in its second year through Trinity Health Foundation, Project Peace helps UnityPoint

Hospice continue its mission of providing compassionate care for those in their final stages of

life, according to a Thursday release from Trinity. Donations help provide comfort items like blankets, educational materials, guidance, therapies not covered by insurance and bereavement support for families and caregivers.

A Project Peace Christmas tree.

Donations will be accepted through Nov. 28. Project Peace donors can choose to have

their loved one’s name placed on a custom fused glass ornament hand-crafted by a local artist

which will display at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Quad Cities campuses.

This memory of your loved one brings hope to others until it’s delivered to the donor’s doorstep in time for the holidays.

“By donating to Project Peace, you are supporting hospice patients and their families at a time

when they need it most,” says Mary Macumber Schmidt, president of Trinity Health Foundation.

“Project Peace helps to ensure that no patient at UnityPoint Hospice is ever refused care due to

financial limitations.”

“Our team treats patients and their families with compassion and dignity during end-of-life care,” says Amanda Koehler, hospice administrator at UnityPoint at Home. “Transitioning a loved one to hospice care is emotionally challenging. Project Peace contributions help families focus their attention on supporting their loved one, rather than worry about the ability to afford necessary services.”

For more information and to support Project Peace, call 563-742-7610 or visit the Trinity Health Foundation website.



