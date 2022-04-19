Project Renewal’s annual Fit-Fest, a fitness festival, will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday.

Packet pick up and registration is at 510 Warren St. on Friday and Saturday. Register online here. Registration on-site is available 5-6 p.m. Friday and starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, a news release says. Registration is $20; free for children 12 and younger.

The obstacle course start/finish line is on the corner of West 6th and Warren Streets, Davenport – a half block from 510 Warren St. Other activities in Sister Concetta Park, on the 500 block of Warren Street, will be held that day, too.

The street will be blocked off that day. Street parking will be available, and there is a parking lot on the corner of West 5th and Warren streets.

This consists of an obstacle course with 10 obstacles/challenges that may be a physical activity, sport drill or yard game with options for people of all abilities to participate. Other activities in the park will include Zumba, Tic Tac Toe, golf putting and refreshments.

This event has three main goals:

Provide a fun, family-friendly event with positive opportunities and experiences promoting healthy lifestyle choices

Have a positive event purposefully located in the neighborhood to spread awareness about Project Renewal and its surrounding neighborhood

Raise funds to support Project Renewal’s youth programs.

As a small, grass roots organization, Project Renewal’s mission is driven by community support, the release says.