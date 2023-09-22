Donations announced for Project Search are intended to help some local school better prepare students with special needs for jobs.

Project Search is a program created by UnityPoint Health dedicated to special needs students. Members from Project Search hand-gifted $500 each of the partnered schools, North Scott, Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf high schools. Local 4 spoke with a board member from Stand for the Silent about what it means for the Project Search high school students working for Unity Point to help keep program going.

Donations will be utilized towards helping students that need financial assistance to pay for their lunch meals or account balances. For more information on the program, click here.