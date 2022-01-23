Prom dress giveaway ensures it will be a ‘Night to Shine’ for those with special needs

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed just about everything for everything, but for one local organization, the prom must go on.

A prom dress giveaway was held Saturday by the Quad Cities chapter of the Tim Tebow Foundation so anyone in the Quad Cities can dress up for “Night to Shine” — a special night celebrating those ages 14 and older with special needs.

Representatives from the Quad Cities chapter want to make sure all in attendance have a new prom dress to wear to the event — even though it won’t be in person.

“We’ve gotten a bunch of donations of dresses to give to our guests, and since it’s not a live event, we haven’t had a lot of people come out because, obviously, there’s not a dance to go to, so we have a bunch of dresses. We’re trying to give them away to guests for ‘Night to Shine.'”

Registration for the event is open here until Friday, Jan. 28, or sooner if capacity is reached.

Volunteers are needed 4 to 7 p.m. for the Night to Shine Through Parade 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the Iowa National Guard Armory, 5300 Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Register to volunteer here.