ProMedica merges with HCR ManorCare/Heartland of the Quad Cities

ProMedica Senior Care and Rehab has merged with HCR ManorCare/Heartland of the Quad Cities, a rehabilitation and long-term care facility.

ProMedica, a national healthcare company, has its home office in Toledo, Ohio. Its centers treat a wide range of patients transitioning from hospital to home with a focus on returning patients to a normal and productive lifestyle., its website says.

Through the use of specialized medical and rehabilitation technology and equipment, as well as advanced staff training in complex care conditions, “the vast majority of our patients return home and back to active lives in a relatively short period of time,” the website says.

In addition, ProMedica offers long-term care for patients who no longer can manage at home.