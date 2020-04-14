Proper use of fabric face masks and handkerchiefs during the pandemic

(From Left to Right) Ariel Chayer of Kewanee, Ill. presents a supply of donated fabric face masks she has sewn to Henry and Stark County Human Resources Director, Naomi Stahl. These masks will be used by local public health staff and county health personnel on the front lines of our local response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With many questions from its residents about the use of fabric face masks and handkerchiefs, the Henry and Stark County Health Department wanted to share some answers that can benefit everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the more rural farm communities of Illinois and Iowa, many people still prefer to use handkerchiefs, but the Henry and Stark County Health Department says they aren’t the best thing to use for coughing and sneezing. It’s better to use a tissue to cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and then throw it away.

In lieu of a tissue, the next best option is to cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands.

If you do use a handkerchief, they should not be shared and should be routinely washed using hot water and detergent and drying at the hottest setting, depending on how many times its used.

Fabric face masks, though, provide the better protection from spreading the virus.

“The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies),” states RaeAnn Tucker, Director of Health Promotion with the Henry and Stark County Health Department. “Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.”

The fabric face masks should be washed routinely, depending on how much they are used. And just like the handkerchief, washing them with the washing machine and dryer set at the hottest settings and using detergent should be sufficient to properly clean them.

Remember when you remove a face mask, be sure not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth and wash your hands immediately after removing the mask.

The Henry and Stark County Health Department also says face masks are not to be used on children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated, or unable to remove a mask without assistance.