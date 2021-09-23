Property manager: Here’s what tenants should do about problem neighbors

Here’s advice from a property manager on what tenant should do when they face problems with neighbors.

This week’s death of a woman who died after she was attacked at her apartment complex in Milan raises a new question about tenants and landlord rights when there are problems among neighbors.

Landlords have certain responsibilities. They have to make sure a rental unit meets safety codes, for example.

We talked about it with the property manager, who says tenants sometimes think they have more authority than they do.

Matt McDonnell is the owner of McDonnell Property Management. He says he’s been managing properties throughout the Quad Cities for the past 17 years, and says having proof of complaints is the important thing a tenant can have if things get out of hand.

McDonnell recommends tenants call their local police departments when making a complaint.