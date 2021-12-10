Prophetstown man arrested for firing gun at an occupied vehicle in rural Fenton

On Saturday, Dec. 4th, at approximately 12:21 a.m., Whiteside County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Black Road and Henry Road, in rural Fenton, Ill., for a report of a disturbance with shots fired at an occupied vehicle.

Upon investigating the incident, deputies arrested Cody M. Emery, 34, of Prophetstown, for two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and three counts of disorderly conduct. Emery was incarcerated in the Whiteside County Jail.

On Dec. 4, Emery had a bond hearing in Whiteside County Court System, and bond was set at $150,000 (10% applied). Emery posted bond with a pending court date, according to a Friday sheriff’s department release.