Prophetstown man arrested Wednesday on child sexual assault charge

A 36-year-old Prophetstown man was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault of a child.

On Oct. 6, at approximately 7:23 a.m., Whiteside County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Washington Street. Arrested in the vehicle was the passenger, Zachery M. Rangel, 36, of Prophetstown, Ill. Rangel was arrested on a Whiteside County warrant for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, a Class X Felony.

The warrant was issued following a lengthy investigation by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office. Rangel is being held at the Whiteside County Jail with a $500,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were assisted on the traffic stop by Prophetstown Police Department.

