A 54-year-old Prophetstown man was killed in a single motorcycle accident shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday near rural Elizabeth, Ill., in Jo Daviess County.

Rodney B. Phelps, 54, was driving south near 4407 E. Massbach Road, a news release says. When he tried to go around a sharp curve, the motorcycle left the roadway, coming to rest near a driveway/culvert.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.