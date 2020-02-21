Proposal for Davenport budget cuts revised, would eliminate 30 teachers and six administrators

The Davenport school board is on the verge of a big decision tonight.

A special call open meeting starting right now is determining how the district will slash its budget.

Of the 4.7 million, 3.9 million of that is employees.

That includes eliminating 30 teachers and six administrators, for 46 total positions.

Librarians would be safe.

There would also be a salary freeze for administrators, so they wouldn’t get any raises next year.

The superintendent pointed out that the state has given input that the district had too many employees in the first place.

At this point, eliminating Keystone Academy is also part of the proposal.