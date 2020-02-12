Proposed ban on pumping gas in Illinois fuels debate: Residents reaction to new proposal

With snow on the way, many of you may be filling up your tanks.

You might not have to pump your own gas anymore in Illinois if a state lawmaker gets her way.

House democrat Camille Lilly introduced the Gas Station Attendant Act last week.

It would require gas stations to have an attendant pump it for customers. The bill’s sponsor maintains it would improve safety, and be more convenient.

Illinois resident, Omar Pavano says, “The price of gas by simple mathematics would have to go up, because you have supply and demand right. So people will have to hire more employees to go out and pump the gas for people,”

“It’s a bad idea. It’s going to cost the stations more, and we’re going to have to absorb the costs. We’re paying too much for gas already on this side of the river,” says resident Joe Ryder.

Prices are just one of the concerns that people have. Another concern is longer wait times.



Pavano says, “We live in a time where everybody is on the move. We don’t have time to honk the horn, and let somebody come out and pump our gas. I think people want to get in and get out.”

Some of our viewers took to Facebook, to share their thoughts on the new proposal.

One says “Great because when it’s cold, I don’t want to get out of my car. Another says “Back to the good old days.”



Joe Schaecher is the Manager of Waltz Service, a full service gas station. He says there is about a 30 cent increase per gallon on Full service.

“I don’t remember the last time I had a drive off. I get to monitor the pumps and I get to talk to people and see how there day is going, that’s nice,” he says.

If the act is passed it will take effect January, 1 2021.

New Jersey is the only state that mandates full service. Oregon loosened it’s mandatory law about two years a go.