Proposed change to Clinton County precincts could promote voting efficiency

Clinton County Auditor’s Office proposed a change in precincts to the Clinton County Board of Supervisors which would reduce county voting precincts by one, according to a press release from the office of Auditor of Clinton County.

As part of this process of reviewing precinct boundaries after a federal decennial census, the Clinton County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a public hearing for December 20 at 10:00 a.m. to hear public input about the proposed changes to the County ordinance setting polling precincts. Clinton County has 26 polling precincts which are set by those municipalities’ city councils. That leaves 14 polling precincts set by the County, and the proposal would reduce that to 13.

Clinton County proposed reprecincting Iimage courtesy of Office of Auditor of Clinton County)

“We are considering combining precincts for reasons of efficiencies,” Eric Van Lancker, Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, said. “Every ten years we review how our polling precincts perform and consider how we can best use tax payer dollars while administering our electoral process in Clinton County.”

According to the release, Van Lancker said some of the considerations for combining polling precincts is number of voters in the precinct, cost to run a polling location in the precinct and availability of citizens to work the polling location. If accepted, the changes would affect voters in Liberty Township/City of Toronto, Center Township, Camanche Township and City of Low Moor.

Here is a list of proposed changes:

The City of Low Moor precinct would be combined with Eden Township and continue to vote at the Low Moor Community Center.

Camanche Township voters would likely vote in Camanche after the new boundaries are approved. Those voters currently vote in Low Moor.

Liberty Township/City of Toronto would be combined with Spring Rock Township/City of Wheatland which traditionally votes in Wheatland.

Center Township would be combined with Deep Creek Township/City of Goose Lake which traditionally votes in Goose Lake.

The Board of Supervisors ultimately approves the ordinance setting the polling precincts and may consider other options, .according to Van Lancker. Because the federal census was delayed this year, this process is being conducted under an expedited timeline. Van Lancker said the process must be completed by January 15, 2022, and the county is currently on pace to meet that deadline.