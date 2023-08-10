A proposal that would move waste CO2 from Iowa to Illinois via an underground pipeline has local residents asking questions of the company building the pipeline.

Holly Mirell, a member of the Coalition Against CO2 Pipelines and a member of Citizens Against Predatory Pipelines, expressed her concerns in a Zoom interview with Local 4.

“The particular pipeline that I’m presently concerned about is the one proposed by Wolf Carbon Solutions,” said Mirell. “It is proposed to come from Cedar Rapids and Clinton, down to an area just north of LeClaire, under the Mississippi, through an area by Cordova and Port Byron, through Henry County and then down south of Peoria, very close to Peoria, ultimately going to an area near Decatur. This pipeline is planned to carry carbon dioxide waste, which is highly pressurized carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Iowa, to be deposited in a geological formation a mile below ground level in the Decatur area.”

According to the Global CCS Institute, there are currently 50 CO2 pipelines operating in the U.S. over 5,000 miles. These pipes move about 77 million tons of CO2 every year. While removing CO2 from the air sounds great, Mirell says this method has risks. “A pipeline of this scale has not been used for carbon dioxide waste before. There are carbon dioxide pipelines in the West of higher-grade carbon dioxide that have been used for fracking and getting fossil fuels out of the ground.”

Another major concern for Mirell is the lack of safety standards for pipelines. “Carbon dioxide waste has not been tested for any length of this size before, to travel through a pipeline. Safety standards have not yet been established by the federal board or the pipeline hazardous materials safety administration. The reason that this CO2 is dangerous is because it’s highly pressurized. It’s between the liquid and the gaseous state, it’s heavier than oxygen. If there’s a rupture in the pipe, it doesn’t just blow up. It hovers, smothering out oxygen in its area. Because of the nature of this matter, the rupture would be a zipper-like tear in the pipe between shut off valves. It wouldn’t be just a crack, it would be a long zipper, potentially miles long, depending on where the shut off valves are.” Mirell says the proposed pipeline will be the longest CO2 waste pipeline in the country.

There have been ruptures in pipelines in other parts of the country, said Mirell. “In 2020 there was a rupture in Satartia, Mississippi. In addition to this heavy CO2 being an asphyxiant, it’s also colorless and odorless. When this rupture occurred, no one could see like a puff of smoke or smell rotten eggs or anything like that. All of a sudden, people’s automobiles didn’t work; the reason the automobiles didn’t work is you need oxygen for a combustion engine. When they got out of their cars, they passed out from the lack of oxygen. When first responders were able to get there, one person described it as a zombie apocalypse. People were lying on the ground unconscious. It took a while for people to figure out what had happened. We’re hoping that doesn’t happen here and that’s why we’re concerned about having safety standards in place before a pipeline like this is put in.”

One concern for farmers is that underground drainage tiles will be disrupted “If the pipelines are going underground, drainage tile on farmlands will be disrupted. Other pipeline companies, including Wolf, have indicated that they would pay for repairs that needed to be done to drainage tiles, but finding someone to do the work could be difficult, said Mirell. “As farmers have pointed out, where do you get someone to repair drainage tiles that are under a CO2 pipeline? They don’t want to damage the pipeline; they don’t want to risk a rupture. That land could be lost to farming, which is a big problem in some of the best farmland in the country.”

“Something that farmers and landowners along the proposed route need to know is that eminent domain has been proposed by Wolf Carbon,” said Mirell. That means taking land for this purpose. This is not a public utility coming through, like gas lines or water lines. and I think it’s important for people to realize eminent domain was never designed for private gain. This is a private company that is trying to use eminent domain if they don’t get everybody to willingly sign an agreement.”

Affected residents can still register their concerns about the pipeline, said Mirell. “This is all a proposal. It is not a done deal, even though the letters that have gone out to both sounds like it’s gonna happen. Residents and farmers can talk to their county board officials, they can talk to the Illinois Commerce Commission, they can join groups that are advocating for moratoriums on this process until questions are answered not only about safety but who’s in charge of repairing the pipelines.” Other concerns include what to do with the pipeline if Wolf decides they no longer want to use it.

Residents can also attend public information meetings; the next one will be held in at the River Valley District Library on August 14 at 6 p.m. A session on August 19 will feature first responders from Satartia, Mississippi who will talk about their experiences with a pipeline rupture. Local first responders will have to adjust how they dispatch units to ruptures, said Mirell. “They would need electric vehicles to respond to a rupture because their internal combustion engines, ambulances, fire trucks, et cetera wouldn’t operate either.”

Mirell says the best thing concerned residents can do is learn about the situation. “Educate yourself. I knew nothing about this less than a year ago and I do not live directly on the proposed pipeline. I think it’s important for all Iowans and Illinoisans to know that the potential outcome of something like this and to be really educated and make sure their opinions are heard by those who represent us.”

For more information on CO2 pipelines, visit the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines’ website.