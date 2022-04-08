More often than cars, catalytic converters are being stolen all over Illinois.
The platinum in those devices is valuable to thieves, and it’s expensive for drivers to replace.
There’s a bill going to Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk trying to stop thieves in their tracks — requiring a thorough vetting of people trying to sell converters online.
Police departments in the Quad Cities have noticed a rise in catalytic converter thefts over the recent years.
RELATED CONTENT
- Police struggle to deter rising catalytic converter thefts
- Missouri man trying to sell catalytic converter online arrested after ‘large bag of meth’ seen in ad
- Police: Davenport man, co-defendant stole catalytic converters from 9 River Bend buses
- 2 in custody after theft of catalytic converters
- Suspect faces felony charges after attempted theft of catalytic converters from vehicles
- Three face felony charges after police say they planned to steal catalytic converters
- Law enforcement recover stolen catalytic converters, parts, cash during search
- Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in the Quad Cities
- 2 jailed after police say they were stealing catalytic converters in Pleasant Valley
- Man crushed to death while apparently trying to steal car’s catalytic converter: police
- Slide stolen from Washington playground found in boy’s room
- Suspect arrested for thefts of catalytic converters
- Catalytic converter thief caught red-handed in Missouri, police say
- Suspect faces felony charges after attempted theft of catalytic converters from vehicles
- Moline Police investigate thefts of catalytic converters