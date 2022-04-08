More often than cars, catalytic converters are being stolen all over Illinois.

The platinum in those devices is valuable to thieves, and it’s expensive for drivers to replace.

There’s a bill going to Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk trying to stop thieves in their tracks — requiring a thorough vetting of people trying to sell converters online.

Police departments in the Quad Cities have noticed a rise in catalytic converter thefts over the recent years.

