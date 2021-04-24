Prospective students can apply to WIU-Quad Cities for free through May 9

Students applying for college at the Quad Cities campus of Western Illinois University won’t have to worry about an application fee for a short time.

The school announced it’s waiving the $30 application fee now through May 9.

It applies to graduating high school seniors, transfer students, dual enrollment students and others.

School staff told Local 4 News there are still openings for fall classes, including those for freshmen and transfer students.

Scholarships are available as well.

Learn more about the application process here.

