Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, in partnership with The Greater Quad Cities Prostate Cancer Support Group, is scheduled to offer their second hybrid support group for April. A portion of each group will be a presentation with time to discuss afterward, a news release says.

This group is open to people with a current prostate cancer diagnosis, survivors, significant others, spouses, caregivers, and care partners. The April meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 21, from 6-8 p.m. and will continue to be held on the third Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. through November, the release says.

For the April 21, Jen Fecher, director of educational services for reclaiming intimacy, will give a presentation about intimacy.

This support group is being offered hybrid. Participants can register to attend in-person or virtually via Zoom. Registration is required. In-person group will be held at the Moline Clubhouse, 600 John Deere Road, Suite 101, Moline.

For more details and to register, call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit here.

About Gilda’s Club

Free of charge, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities provides support, education and hope to all people affected by cancer.