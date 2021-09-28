Protect you and your pets on World Rabies Day

Pets are considered family in many Quad-City homes, so it’s no wonder the Centers for Disease Control and other major health organizations are working together to eliminate human deaths from dog-transmitted rabies by 2030.

Tuesday is World Rabies Day, and here are some tips from the CDC to protect you and your furry friends:

Keep dogs and cats up to date on their annual rabies vaccinations.

Work with healthcare providers, veterinarians, educators, community workers, policymakers and others in your community to share facts and raise awareness on rabies prevention and control.

Protect you and your family by travelling smart and avoiding contact with dogs and other animals that may have rabies when you travel outside the country.

World Rabies Day is a global health observance started in 2007 to raise awareness about rabies and bring together partners to enhance prevention and control efforts worldwide. World Rabies Day is observed in many countries, including the United States.

For more information, click here.