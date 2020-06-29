Protect your pooch! Tips to keep your pets safe in the summer months

Putting on a leash, and heading outdoors may seem like the perfect summer activity for your pets.

While it’s easy for us to speak up when we’re hot, our pets obviously can’t do the same.

Whether you take them for a walk down the street, a ride in the car, or just out to play in the yard, it’s important to take steps to protect your fur babies.

“Our dogs they depend on us to take care of them,” says Treanna Snyder, Vet Assistant at Care Animal Center in Davenport.

Snyder says it’s important to be aware of how stifling heat affects your pets.

“People think that a great idea would be to shave their dog, because it will cool them off this is false. Mainly because the fur coat that is on the dog provides a sense of insulation to ricochet off the heat and keeps the coolness,” says Snyder.

It’s not the temperatures you should be concerned about pet experts also say it’s important to monitor the pavement to see just how hot it can get

Snyder says, “Lay your hand on top of the concrete or the asphalt that you’re going to be walking on. Leave it there for 15 to 20 seconds. If it is too hot for your hands its going to burn your dogs feet. “

Pet experts say never leave your pets inside the car. They also say dogs like owners can get sunburned, so they recommend walking your dogs when the sun starts to set.

Signs of heatstroke in dogs include: