Kids will be on the streets this week on the prowl for candy. They’re out there to have fun, but there are dangers lurking.

Local 4 News Director Mike Mickle and photojournalist Mike Colon got an exclusive look at the work being done to keep children safe. They followed a task force made up of law enforcement officers.

The goal is to make sure registered sex offenders follow the rules.

You can search for sex offenders in any neighborhood at The National Sex Offender Public Website.