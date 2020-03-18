Protecting first responders from COVID-19: Starts with dispatch fire officials say

Local fire departments are making changes to how to operate amid COVID-19 concerns.

Fire officials say the coronavirus is not impacting services, but they are taking extra steps to limit the potential thread of spreading.



The new 911 dispatch protocols means firefighters know in advance if they’re dealing with a caller with potential exposure or virus symptoms.

“Obviously answer all the questions the dispatcher asks you, and they’re going to ask those appropriate questions. The things we’re looking for the big three I like to call it. Fever, cough, and respiratory problems, difficulty breathing,” says Moline Fire Deputy Chief, Travis Noyd.

While local departments say there will be no delay in response times, they say they have changes regarding the amount of fire officials responding to calls.

“We obviously try to limit our exposure, maybe not take as many people into the room. It will be the same thing for the cops. They’re trying to limit the amount of EMS calls they respond to as much as they use too before this all took place,” says Noyd.

“It’s all about the isolation at this point and limiting the exposure,” says Silvis Fire Chief John Winters.

Winters says the department is also limiting non-essential visits to the station.

“We can’t afford to have a bunch of firefighters with the coronavirus so we have to do everything we can to protect ourselves so we can continue to protect the community,” says Winters.

Fire officials say they also notify hospitals as early as possible, so they can do their standard precaution.

They say decontamination after calls are also important, like sanitizing equipment used for calls as well as other common areas.

