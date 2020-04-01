Protecting passengers during the pandemic: Metrolink taking steps to prevent spread of COVID-19 on buses

Buses are one place where viruses can spread quickly.

Managers of Metro Link responded with steps to protect passengers during the pandemic.

That involves doing morel cleaning on surfaces that get touched throughout the day. Things like handles and railing.

The manager of Administration, Jennifer Hirsch says Metro Link buses as well as stations, and terminals get cleaned everyday, all throughout the day.

“We already had in place some pretty strong sanitary cleaning processes. What we have done over the last few weeks, is added extra steps to our nightly disinfection of all of our vehicles,” says Hirsch.

Typically the bus service sees about 10,000 riders a day, but ridership has since dropped to about 5,000 passengers.

Local 4 News spoke to one passenger about her the new public transportation procedures.

“The buses are taking precautions and I think it’s good. You can one time go through the front of the back two ways, and now it’s just one way, and I respect that. We don’t know if it is in the air. We don’t know where it’s at or where it’s coming from, and we sure don’t have a cure,” says rider Fatima Muhammad.

Hirsch says it’s going to take team work to prevent the spread of the virus.

“It’s really just avoiding non-essential travel. We are here if you need to get to work or if you do need to get to healthcare services. We are out there everyday still providing a service to you,” says Hirsch.

Metro-Link is also getting everybody off buses throughout the day to clean the buses. There’s no charge to take a ride until further notice. That’s to prevent any contact between drivers and passengers.