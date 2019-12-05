Protecting yourself from porch pirates

We’re helping you protect yourself against a crime that’s rather common during the holidays.

Porch pirates are on the prowl right now. Shoppers just spent $9.2 billion online on Cyber Monday. All those packages are now landing on doorsteps and welcome mats across the Quad Cities. Police say thieves are on the lookout for those boxes being delivered.

Davenport police say there are things you can do to protect yourself from porch pirates. They recommend having your package delivered to your workplace, picking up your package at the post office, sending it to a relative or friend’s house if you know they will be home, or use the “ship to store” option.

More than 400 police departments across the country have entered into a partnership with Ring, which gives police the potential to get video from a homeowners smart device. Right now Davenport police are talking with the company to potentially sign on.