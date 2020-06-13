Protest in Bettendorf focuses on racial injustice, school bullying policies

Around 75 people gathered at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf on Friday evening to voice their concerns over racial injustices by police departments and school districts.

On the group’s Facebook event page titled the #CallThemOut Rally organizers call out the Davenport, Bettendorf and LeClaire Police Departments as well as Davenport, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley School Districts.

Speakers at the protests were evenly split between addressing the two subjects, and for some it was personal.

“She’s suffered things in school,” says organizer Alexandra Beal, referring to a friend that she says has dealt with racial injustice at school in the Quad Cities. “(It) hurts me because I want to know she’s safe. I want to know she’s going to be okay when she goes outside and it’s kind of hard to believe that when you see not only what’s on the news, but her personal experience.”

The superintendents of the Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley School Districts tell Local 4 News, they’re determined to make school a safe place for all students.

“It gets in the way of a person’s ability to thrive so we are very concerned,” says interm Bettendorf Superintendent Jim Spelhaug. “Our mission of course is also to teach, to help students develop.”

“We don’t tolerate it,” says Pleasant Valley Superintendent Brian Strusz. “We will not tolerate it in the future. How do we help other people understand that from a staff, student, and parent perspective within our community?”

Organizers also alluded to experiences of racial profiling close to home. This week, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski clarified the department’s policing policies. It included their deadly force training and use of body cameras along with a Department of Justice program they’ve volunteered to be part of.