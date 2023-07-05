The community is invited to a peaceful protest march beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15, in LeClaire Park, according to a Facebook post.

Three community leaders – Mike Collier with Positive Brothers United, Ezra Sidran and Shouga BareTruth – will speak after the march concludes at Davenport City Hall. The march will open and end in prayer.

The City of Davenport has confirmed the bodies of (clockwise, from upper left) Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien were recovered at the site of the partially collapsed building in Davenport. (City of Davenport)

Organizers say the march is to show a unified effort for change, accountability and transparency after three people died May 28 in the partial collapse of an apartment building in downtown Davenport.

“Signs and chants are welcome, but a friendly reminder this is a unified PEACEFUL event. Any form of violence will not be tolerated,” the post says.

“We have yet to get our questions answered from the city of Davenport, Andrew Wold (landlord of the building that partially collapsed), or anyone else that had their hands in this event that took life and displaced many,” the post says.