Protest planned Sunday at Bettendorf church after controversial immigration forum held

Dozens of protesters plan to show up Sunday at a local church.



They’re upset about a public immigration forum there earlier this week they say presented hateful views.

Pleasant view baptist church in Bettendorf is taking heat for comments some considered racially offensive.



Some of them condemned immigration from non-whites and indicated america needs to establish a ‘monoculture.’

“We did not plan we did not organize this event, we didn’t know all the details about what was going to happen, but Nicolas Fuentes presence was a surprise to us and the entire audience, Most had never heard of him prior to this event. His veiled speech masked ideas that are quite unchristian and unsupported by Pleasant View Baptist Church,”says Ed Hedding, Pastor at Pleasant View Baptist Church.

He goes on to say it is disheartening that misinformation has led to death threats against innocent high school students, and defaming speech targeted towards others in attendance.