At 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, there will be a gathering of citizens in front of the old Rock Island County Courthouse (210 15th St.) in silent protest of County Board Chairman Richard Quijas Brunk’s decision to proceed with demolition of the “irreplaceable landmark,” according to a Tuesday release from Vince Thomas of Rock Island.

“Brunk will soon be up for re-election and he should know he has made an unpopular decision,” Thomas said.

The city of Rock Island recently issued a demolition permit for the 105,000-square-foot, four-story structure, which first opened in 1897. The permit, for Valley Construction of Rock Island, is effective through Sept. 30, 2023.