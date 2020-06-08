Protesters vandalized Kinnick Stadium, the University of Iowa Hospital and UI residence halls

Vandalism done to Kinnick Stadium at the University of Iowa had volunteers cleaning up this weekend.



Several protests have been going on in Iowa City in the past few days.



When protesters began marching through Iowa City, things quickly got out of hand when they arrived to Kinnick Stadium. Protesters vandalized the stadium, the University of Iowa Hospital and residence halls as well.



Anne Edwards heard about the vandalism through social media and wanted to help out in some way.



“When I got here about 9 to 9:30ish the graffiti was all along the stadium, Niel is pretty much cleaned up it wrapped around all the southeast side of the stadium,” said Edwards. “I couldn’t sleep I got up this morning looked on Twitter and said I need to be part of the movement to correct things not to make it worse.”



Jane didn’t want to be on camera but said that protests have become a routine.



“I was surprised the first couple of nights like maybe Monday and Tuesday night but it seems like its becoming more and more kinda of a routine,” said Jane. “It was sad to see Kinnick Stadium and Niel Kinnick statue in that state.”

Piper also perfered to not be on camera and said that what happened on Saturday night.

“I spent the last 4-years here so it’s sad to see vandalism happening especially targeting certain groups,” Piper. “I know people in the Iowa City area especially are very very passionate about everything going on in the news right now for good reason I feel like they’re standing up for something that they believe in and I support that.”

Hy-Vee brought food to the volunteers who were at the stadium cleaning up.

A Spokesperson from the University of Iowa Hospital told Local 4 News that none of the procedures were affected by last night’s protests.