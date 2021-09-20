Protesting school mask mandate

UPDATE: It’s Day 1 of the new mask mandate for Davenport.

All students, staff and visitors are now required to wear masks inside school buildings.

The mask mandate drew a small group of protesters to the Davenport Community School District offices this morning.

We counted about two dozen people out there — both adults and children.

They believe the mandate takes health decisions their hands.

“If you want to wear a mask to feel safe, that’s totally up to you,” one parent said. “I’m not anti-mask. Yes, we should all have a choice as to whether or not we want to wear the mask.”

“I think parents should be able to make the choice of what’s best for what to put on their child’s faces,” another parent said. “I was a combat medic in the Army. I’m HAZMAT and CBRN trained and I know how viruses work.”

The school district says it’s following CDC and Scott County Health Department recommendations by having the mask mandate.

EARLIER UPDATE: Approximately two dozen people protested the school mask mandate Monday morning outside the Davenport Community School District’s office.

A federal judge ordered the state of Iowa to immediately halt enforcement of a law to prevent school boards from mandating protective face masks, but the Davenport Community School District school board voted 5-2 to reinstate masks.