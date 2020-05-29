Protocol changes at the Scott County Jail help prevent spread of COVID-19

Procedures in place at the Scott County Jail may have prevented the spread of COVID-19 to other inmates.

Inmates taken into custody are held in quarantine for 14 days with other inmates booked the same day. A medical team evaluates each of them for COVID-19 symptoms.

An inmate at the Scott County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, but they were in quarantine so it did not spread to any other inmates or staff members.

“We’re actually just about staff bringing it in as we are inmates bringing it in and then giving it to our inmates,” said Major Bryce Schmidt with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. “We did put protocol in place where when correctional officers come in to work, the supervisor is standing there with a thermometer and takes everybody’s temperature that come in to the facility.”

Around 100 inmates with lesser charges were released to help with social distancing.

“Your people that are committing your real dangerous crimes, not to worry because they are still in the jail,” he said. “Those are 232 inmates that we have not let out because they shouldn’t be let out. They’re a risk to the community so we keep them in here.”

Major Schmidt said they will continue to adjust protocols depending on CDC guidelines.