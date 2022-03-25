Staffing shortages have hit about every sector of local government, including police and fire departments, making an already-stressful job even more so. Dealing with things like people losing their homes and even death on a daily basis can really add up. Local 4’s Kennedy Cook introduced us to Hero Haven, a Quad-City Area non-profit organization providing mental health support for volunteer firefighters dealing with added pressure from shortages. Those with the group say they hope to break the stigma around mental illness for emergency workers.

For more information on Hero Haven, click here.