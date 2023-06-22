Downtown Rock Island plans to get rid of the pedestrian Great River Plaza (on 2nd Avenue) and create a roundabout at 2nd Avenue and 18th Street.

The public is invited to provide feedback on this, among more than $7 million in proposed improvements to downtown during a community meeting Tuesday, June 27. It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, 226 17th St., Rock Island, in Ballroom 1 on the second floor. Hot and cold hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be provided.

A rendering for the proposed roundabout at Rock Island’s 2nd Avenue and 18th Street.

The city, in partnership with the Rock Island Downtown Alliance (an affiliate of the Quad Cities Chamber), has worked with design and engineering firms Veenstra & Kimm and Streamline Architects on streetscaping and placemaking improvements throughout the Downtown Rock Island Historic District between 1st and 4th avenues and 15th and 21st streets. The firms will present conceptual renderings, discuss renovation plans and answer questions during the public input meeting.

A proposed gateway entrance looking south, between Schwiebert Park and 18th Street downtown.

Plans include reconstruction of the 2nd Avenue pedestrian mall; the addition of a gateway between the downtown business district and Schwiebert Riverfront Park; construction of a dog park on 21st Street; parklets for outdoor dining; as well as public art installations, pop-up vendor stalls, landscaping, decorative lighting and more.

A view of planned downtown improvements, with the WHBF transmission tower in the background.

“This $7 million investment into downtown Rock Island will restore vibrancy and create a place that is inviting to businesses and residents alike,” city manager Todd Thompson said in a Thursday release. “We are eager to hear ideas and feedback from the public in order to achieve this goal.”

A rendering of proposed 2nd Avenue improvements, with a public road in place of the pedestrian mall currently there.

The project is primarily being funded with $3 million from a State of Illinois Rebuild Illinois Downtowns grant; $2.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds; $1.5 million in Downtown Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District funds; and a $267,000 State of Illinois Tourism Attractions grant. Downtown business and employer Illinois Casualty Company is also contributing a parcel of land and up to $100,000 for the development of the dog park.

A rendering of the planned dog park downtown, on land owned by Illinois Casualty Company

.“This is an exciting next step in the process of making major improvements to the core of downtown Rock Island,” said Jack Cullen, executive director of the new Rock Island Downtown Alliance. “We believe this project has the potential to transform downtown for the better and are eager to share the updated plans with community members at this public meeting.”