The Moline Police Department will be undergoing an independent assessment in the process of attaining accreditation. The public is invited to provide input on their assessment of the department on Jan. 9, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Trained assessors from the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP) will be conducting an on-site assessment of Moline Police on January 9th and 10th, according to a Wednesday release. During this time, trained assessors from peer agencies across the state will arrive to conduct inspections, file review, and audits of the police department.

These representatives will be examining the department to ensure the Moline Police Department is worthy of accreditation through the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Council, the release said. The assessment will evaluate policy and procedure against established criteria in 69 professional standards.

Moline Chief of Police Darren Gault attends the remembrance walk and balloon release in memory of Corey Harrell Jr. (Jeff Cook, OurQuadCities.com)

The standards cover areas of Administration, Operations, Personnel and Training. Police Chief Darren Gault, and the accreditation team, invite the public to voice their opinions, experiences, and other information with the accreditation team.

On Jan. 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., citizens may call in to 309-524-2113 to speak privately with the representatives from ILEAP. The assessment team wants to hear your experiences

with the Moline Police Department and whether you, the citizens, feel your police department should be accredited.

Once the on-site visit is completed, the assessment team confers, develops an on-site report, and forwards the report to the ILEAP Council, the police release said. The ILEAP Council discusses the Accreditation Team’s findings and votes to determine if the Moline Police Department has met the professional standards that form the esteemed title of accreditation.

When you call in, tell the operator that you would like to speak with the ILEAP team. You will be connected to the assessment team who will be working in a private area. Comments are limited to five minutes, but feel confident that your opinions will be heard by the on-site team and forwarded to the Chief.

If you can’t call in, you may send your comments to ILEAP@moline.il.us and your emails will be shared with the assessment team.