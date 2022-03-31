After an extensive national search, the Eastern Iowa Community College District (EICCD) Board of Trustees has two finalists for the position of District Chancellor.

A search committee comprised of college faculty, staff and students, as well as the general public, began interviewing semifinalists in March, recommending finalists to the Board. They are:

Ellen Bluth, Ph.D., Vice Chancellor for Workforce and Economic Development, EICCD.

John Maduko, M.D., Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs at Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

Current EICCD Chancellor Don Doucette announced earlier this year that he will be retiring July 1. Dr. Doucette has served as the district’s chancellor since 2011.

“We had a number of highly qualified candidates and the committee devoted many hours in determining the best candidates to present to our board,” said EICCD Board President Robert Gallagher, who also chairs the search committee.

“I can’t thank the committee members enough for the time and effort they put into this process,” Gallagher said in a Thursday release. “Their dedication to the college and its future was quite evident throughout our discussions.”

The two finalists will be invited to participate in public forums the week of April 4 throughout the district, which includes Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges. They will also be interviewed by the EICCD Board of Trustees who will make the final selection. The appointment is expected to be announced in late April or early May.

Public Forums

The college invites and encourages everyone to participate in the open forums. There will be a brief introduction of each candidate, followed by a question-and-answer session. Forums will be conducted in-person at the SCC Urban Campus, Muscatine Community College (MCC), Scott Community College (SCC) and Clinton Community College (CCC), with a Zoom option for the forum at the SCC Urban Campus.

All forums are open to anyone from any campus and the general public. Masks are optional, and social distancing of three feet will be observed. All who attend will be asked to complete a feedback form and the completed forms will be given to the Board of Trustees for their review.

Open Forum Schedule

Monday and Tuesday, April 4 and 5, 2022

Dr. John Maduko

April 4:

10:20 – 11 a.m., SCC Urban Campus, Room W116/117, 101 W. Third St., Davenport

Watch via Zoom at: https://zoom.us/j/94443787604

1:30-2:30 p.m., MCC Student Center Lounge, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine

4 – 5 p.m., SCC Belmont Student Life Center, 500 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf

April 5:

9:30 – 10:30 a.m., CCC Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton

Tuesday and Wednesday, April 5 and 6, 2022

Dr. Ellen Bluth

April 5:

10:20 – 11 a.m., SCC Urban Campus, Room W116/117, 101 W. Third St., Davenport

Watch via Zoom at: https://zoom.us/j/97793107950

1:30-2:30 p.m., MCC Student Center Lounge, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine

4 – 5 p.m., SCC Belmont Student Life Center, 500 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf

April 6:

9:30 – 10:30 a.m., CCC Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton

Additional information regarding the finalists:

Ellen Bluth, Ph.D., is Vice Chancellor for Workforce and Economic Development at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges in Davenport. She previously served as Executive Director of Resource Development and Innovation at EICC.

Dr. Bluth earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Higher Education Administration from The University of Iowa in Iowa City; a Master of Business Administration from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Iowa State University in Ames.

John Maduko, M.D., is Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls, Minn. He previously served as Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at North Central Texas College District in Gainesville.

Dr. Maduko earned a Doctor of Medicine in Allopathic Medicine from St. Matthew’s University School of Medicine in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.

For more information, visit eicc.edu/chancellor.