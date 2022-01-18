Public funding to be available for planting trees in Illinois communities

Illinois residents will have the opportunity to receive funding to plant trees in their communities.

Through a partnership between Trees Forever, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service, the program is to help communities throughout Illinois recover from natural disasters, replant with a diverse, disease and storm-resistant selection of tree species and to also restore healthy and beneficial community forests. Trees Forever will be accepting applications for Recover, Replant, Restore! tree planting grants February 1 through 25. Grants of $500 to $3,000 will be available to plant more diverse disease-resistant and storm-resistant shade trees. Eligible projects include planting trees in public spaces, such as along streets and trails, community entryways, at schools, public buildings, parks and more.

“Trees Forever not only supplies funding to get trees into the ground- we also provide the technical assistance and long-term support necessary to grow strong and resilient urban forests,” Trees Forever Field Coordinator Emily Ehley said.

Applications are here and due February 25. Email completed application and supporting documents here or mail to: Trees Forever, Attn: Deb, 80 West 8th Avenue, Marion, IA, 52302.

Trees Forever is a nonprofit organization nationally headquartered in Marion, Iowa, that is dedicated to planting trees, encouraging volunteer and youth involvement and environmental stewardship. For more information click here or call (800) 369-1269.



