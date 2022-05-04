The City of Davenport is seeking input from residents for the planned Fairmount Community Center on May 12, 2022.

The open house forum will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fairmount Library, 3000 N. Fairmount Street. The process is seeking broad community input on the design and features of the new community center funded with $2.2 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“We are excited to get the residents involved in the planning process of this new asset in our community. The community center is being built for the use of the residents and we want their input on the design of the facility,” Courtney Jones, Administrative Services Manager, said in a Wednesday release. “This will truly be our community’s plan.”

The City of Davenport and community stakeholders have met with OPN Architects to begin the preliminary design concepts. The OPN team will be in Davenport over the next few months to conduct numerous meetings to gather input from staff, members of the public, and stakeholders.

This public input session will include several “walk-shops” to gather ideas through residents sharing visions, hopes, future use, and plans with staff and the OPN team.

Residents are invited to come and go as they please during the two-hour open house. In addition to the public input session, the City of Davenport team is meeting with a variety of stakeholder individuals, including Davenport City Council, neighborhood groups, employers, property owners, educational entities, churches, and social service organizations to gather their input.

“This is an exciting time for the future of our community,” said Chad Dyson, Davenport’s parks and recreation director. “The project will invest $2.2 million into the community, providing a new area for gatherings, meetings, and opportunities.”