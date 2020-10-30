Public input sought on Green Island habitat restoration project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program partners are in the early stages of planning for a habitat rehabilitation project in Pool 13 of the Mississippi River near Green Island, Iowa, and seek public input through Nov. 30.

The Green Island project is part of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program and is being constructed through a partnership with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, a news release says.

It consists of a 4,000-acre wetland complex, south of Bellevue, Iowa, in Jackson County. Lands included in the project fall within the boundaries of the Green Island Wildlife Management area managed by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

For public health and safety, a virtual open house presentation has been posted to the website: https://go.usa.gov/x7qmu. This short video presentation, offered instead of a face-to-face public open house, and provides a basic overview of the project area, a description of project goals and a listing of potential features that could be added to the area to achieve desired results.

Public comments are being accepted through Nov. 30 via the website, or by email to PublicInvolvement@usace.army.mil or by mail to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, Attn: Regional Planning and Environmental Division North – Nicholas Thorson, Clock Tower Building, P.O. Box 2004, Rock Island, IL 61201.

For more information, call the Rock Island District at 309-794-5729.